GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The high school football playoffs start Friday night and will culminate Thanksgiving weekend at Ford Field.

Jason Hutton and Bakita answer the following questions heading into the 1st round:

Which week 9 rematch is most likely to end with a different result?

Which 4-time defending state champion has the harder path to a 5th straight title, West Catholic or Muskegon Catholic Central?

Where might we see a 1st round upset?

The Blitz will be on late this Friday night after game 3 of the World Series.