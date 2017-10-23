Battle Creek police arrest woman accused of stabbing man during argument

Image Courtesy: Battle Creek Police Facebook page

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 23-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed in the chest.

Police say it happened Monday afternoon in the 100 block of East Kingman Ave., during an argument between that man and a woman.

Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect, which led them to the 20-year-old woman who was walking a few blocks from the scene.

Police arrested her on assault with intent to murder charges. The department says the public is to thank for bringing the situation to a fast and peaceful resolution.

