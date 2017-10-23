Heavy rains starting early

WEST MICHIGAN- We’re expecting a lot of very heavy rainfall over the coming days. It’s been raining since slightly after midnight, and we’re already seeing totals over an inch roll in.

Most of the heavy rainfall has been up to the north and along the immediate lakeshore. Not that it’s rained any harder up there, but it’s started sooner and this is a good indication of what we’re expecting later on today.

One of our models suggests between 5-6″ of rain by Wednesday morning, and I think that may be underplaying it. I would expect a few 7-8 inch totals mixed in a few locations where heavier bands of rain repeatedly move through.

That’s why the National Weather Service has placed most of West Michigan under a flood watch until Tuesday morning. We’re going to expect heavy rain today all the way through Wednesday morning.