× First snow for the state this week

Michigan – It looks like we have several chances of our first snow later this week and into the weekend. Two storms will pass through the Great Lakes tomorrow, and Friday bringing in colder air with some accumulating snow in some areas.

The forecast models show rain covering most of the state tomorrow afternoon with “wet snow” mixing in across the western and central Upper Peninsula.

The forecast model above shows snow accumulation by late tomorrow. 1 to 2 inches of wet snow is possible away from Lake Superior by late Tuesday night as colder air slides into the state.

Another storm will track into the Great Lakes for the end of the week and into the start of the weekend. This will bring another round of snow to parts of the Upper Peninsula. Rain showers are expected for West Michigan on Friday.

The forecast model above shows “significant snow” possible for the central and western Upper Peninsula by Sunday morning. Some minor snowfall amounts are likely for the northern portion of the Lower Peninsula although much of it will melt as it falls. For West Michigan we could see a few wet snowflakes mix in with the rain showers especially at night as temperatures drop into the 30s.