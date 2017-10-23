Free sciatica nerve pain relief seminar at Total Health Chiropractic on Tuesday

Posted 12:04 PM, October 23, 2017, by

Dr. Christopher Miller of Total Health Chiropractic is known for being an expert in neck and back pain. Total Health is the only place to offer a program utilizing the DRX machine, a device that treats pain without drugs, surgery, or injections.

Dr. Miller comes on the Morning Mix to talk about the DRX program, and how it can help patients escape the pain.

To learn more about the program, Total Health will be holding a free Sciatic Nerve Pain Relief Seminar on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. There are seven seats available for Morning Mix viewers, and can be claimed by calling (616)-828-0861.

Can't make the seminar? Call Total Health for a $60 neck and back pain consultation, which normally costs $330. The deal excludes Medicare and Medicaid.

