Grand Rapids police ask for help in finding 'dangerous' felon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for help in finding a man with several outstanding arrest warrants.

Kim Anderson, 55, is wanted on several charges after an incident this past Saturday near Hall Street SE and Jefferson Avenue. Anderson was able to get away from police who responded to the scene. Monday afternoon, police received warrants for six charges, including four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct, Kidnapping, and Unlawful Driving Away of a Vehicle. He is also a 4th offense Habitual Offender.

Anderson is considered to be a danger to the public and to himself. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3380 or 616-456-3400 or make a tip to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Anderson is described as being black, about 5’7″ tall, 190lbs. with long gray hair that is usually braided. Police say he has several connections to the Grand Rapids area.