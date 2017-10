STANTON, Mich. – The Mid-Michigan Health Department confirms to FOX 17 that a Montcalm County woman has died from complications after contracting the West Nile virus.

Officials weren’t releasing any other details other than the woman died in past few weeks.

In August, the department reported there were two confirmed cases of West Nile in the county.

The West Nile virus is transmitted through bites from mosquitos.