× MSU and Georgia to Meet in Charity Exhibition Game in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. –The Michigan State University men’s basketball team announced on Monday, that they will host the University of Georgia in a charity exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

These two teams last met in the 2015 NCAA Tournament and have decided to come together to raise awareness and money for hurricane relief efforts.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, October 25 at 3pm and will benefit American Red Cross.

Spartans’ Head Coach Tom Izzo said, “We look forward to playing back in Grand Rapids where we have a strong fan base. They’ll see us play a very good Georgia team that is very well coached and features a great player in Yante Maten, who’s returning to his home state. Combining a competitive basketball game with a worthy cause makes for an outstanding event.”