Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death at Wyoming apartment complex

WYOMING, Mich. -- Police are investigating what they are reporting as a suspicious death at the Oldebrook Apartment complex located on Prairie Parkway SW in Wyoming.

According to police, they received a report just before 6 a.m. Monday and arrived on scene to find an unresponsive 24-year-old male in a common area of the complex.

This is an ongoing investigation, but police advise that the public isn't in danger.

Police haven't released the name of the deceased.

This is a developing story.