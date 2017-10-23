Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death at Wyoming apartment complex

WYOMING, Mich. -- Police are investigating what they are reporting as a suspicious death at the Oldebrook Apartment complex located on Prairie Parkway SW in Wyoming.
According to police, they received a report just before 6 a.m. Monday and arrived on scene to find an unresponsive 24-year-old male in a common area of the complex.
This is an ongoing investigation, but police advise that the public isn't in danger.
Police haven't released the name of the deceased.
This is a developing story.
1 Comment
learnedmylesson25
As I said(and it didn”t long)One murdered in the NE,a few hours later,one murdered in tne Byron Center area.Very predictable.