Sketch released in Kalamazoo assault

Posted 2:38 PM, October 23, 2017, by

Sketch of suspect – from Kalamazoo DPS

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Kalamazoo investigators are releasing a sketch of a suspect who allegedly assaulted a 13-year-old girl on October 13.

Police say that the girl was walking on the sidewalk near the intersection of West Maple Street and West Crosstown Parkway about 7:00 a.m. when the man grabbed the girl as he rode by on a bicycle.  The man kept riding away from the scene and the girl was not injured.

The man is described as being white, about 60 years old, with a white, “scruffy” beard.  He was wearing a red jacket, faded blue jeans, a gray stocking cap and black wire-rimmed glasses.

 

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

 

