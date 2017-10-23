St. Cecilia Music Center announces 2017-18 lineup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Enjoy some of the finest musical performances at St. Cecilia Music Center, where they just announced their lineup of shows for the new season.

The executive director of the center, Cathy Holbrook, talks about the performers coming to West Michigan.

Here's the lineup of this year's performers at St. Cecilia:

Leo Kottke- October 26 @ 7:30 p.m.

Essential Strings Trios, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- November 2 @ 7:30 p.m.

Christian McBride- November 16 @ 7:30 p.m.

Brad Mehldau Trio- November 30 @ 7:30 p.m.

Dvorak & Brahms, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- January 18, 2018 @ 7:30 p.m.

Judy Collins- February 1, 2018 @ 7:30 p.m.

Gregory Porter- February 22, 2018 @ 7:30 p.m.

Kurt Kelling- March 22, 2018 @ 7:30 p.m.

For tickets call (616)-459-2224, visit St. Cecilia Music Center, or online at scmc-online.org.