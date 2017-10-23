× Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting firearm inside apartment

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Police had to evacuate a section of the Eagle’s Woods Apartment complex Sunday night after a suspect, reported to be armed, entered one of the apartments and a shot was heard fired.

Upon hearing a shot fired from inside the apartment, police set up a perimeter as it was believed that a female and possibly children were inside the residence with the suspect.

After making contact with the suspect’s wife, officers were able to get the suspect, 34, to come outside.

Following a search of the residence, three guns were located and it was determined that a bullet had been shot into the ceiling.

The suspect is in custody and faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting and obstructing police and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.