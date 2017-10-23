Wildfires in Utah force evacuations, threaten structures

Posted 5:12 AM, October 23, 2017, by

PANGUITCH, UT - JUNE 25: A wildfire burns through trees and ground cover on June 25, 2017 outside Panguitch, Utah. The fire named the "Brian Head Fire" started last week and has burned more then 43,000 acres and destroyed 13 homes as of June 25th. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Wind-driven wildfires in Utah forced evacuations and threatened structures on a big weekend for deer hunters in the fire zone.

KUTV reports two separate wildfires of 600 acres each and two miles apart raged near Strawberry Reservoir about 80 miles southeast of Salt Lake City. By Sunday evening the winds died down, enabling fire crews to make progress fighting the flames.

The U.S. Forest Service said one of the fires was the biggest threat in a popular hunting area. Hunting camps and camping trailers were being evacuated from the area.

The TV station reported that officials believe both fires could be human caused but no official cause has been determined. It is not yet clear if the fires are related.

