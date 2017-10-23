Woman charged after death of child in Kalamazoo minivan crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A mom who lost her one-year-old child in a car crash this summer has been charged with child abuse because the child was not in a car seat.

Minion Clopton, 31, is charged with two counts of 3rd degree Child Abuse and one count of 4th degree Child Abuse in the crash that happened July 28 at the intersection of North and Rose. Clopton was driving a minivan with her two one-year-olds and her two-year-old when the crash occurred. Dasani Lynn Colbert was killed in the crash and four others were injured. Clopton was driving the kids to daycare before heading to work, according to her family.

Clopton has already been arraigned and will next be in court on November 2nd.