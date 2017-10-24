Live – Continuing Coverage of Jeffrey Willis Trial in Muskegon

‘Are you kidding me?’: Kid Rock says no to US Senate run

Posted 10:58 AM, October 24, 2017, by

Kid Rock performs as Live Nation Celebrates National Concert Day At Their 2015 Summer Spotlight Event Presented By Hilton at Irving Plaza on May 5, 2015 in New York City.

DETROIT (AP) — Kid Rock says he’s not running for U.S. Senate in Michigan.

Kid Rock told SiriusXM host Howard Stern, “Are you kidding me?” during an expletive-laden interview Tuesday.

The Detroit-area rocker has been teasing the public for months. At a Sept. 12 concert, Kid Rock was introduced as Michigan’s “next senator” and talked about running for president.

According to the Detroit Free Press , Kid Rock said his staff knew there wouldn’t be a run for office. But with all the attention, and a new album in the works, he says he told them: “Let’s roll with it for a while.”

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, was a target of protests during recent Detroit concerts because of his use of the Confederate flag.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment