Arizona GOP Sen. Flake to retire, had tangled with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokesman says GOP Sen. Jeff Flake will not run for re-election in 2018.

Flake, who has criticized the path that the Republican Party has taken under President Donald Trump, also told The Arizona Republic in advance of a Tuesday announcement, that “there may not be a place for a Republican like me” in the current GOP.

Flake’s poll numbers had fallen after tangling with Trump. He had a tea party primary challenger in Kelli Ward, whom Trump has praised.

