Cannon Twp discusses water contamination concerns

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Cannon Township held its first board meeting since the news surfaced of possible water contamination caused by former Wolverine Worldwide dumpsites.

Residents had a chance to voice their opinions Monday night. The people who spoke said they were concerned about best practices when it comes to water testing after the township says there were reports about companies going door-to-door offering tests. Cannon Township Supervisor Steve Grimm says if anyone is promising test results the next day for a price of just a few hundred dollars, then it's likely not reputable.

“If you want to do it yourself be very careful who you choose to do it for you,” says Steve Grimm, Cannon Township Board Supervisor. “Because we have had in our township people going door-to-door saying, 'We can do the sample for 300 bucks and have the results tomorrow.' And it doesn’t work that way.”

Grimm says test results for wells near Rockford Middle School should be back this Wednesday.

Until test results come back confirming contamination, the area in question is a potential contaminated dump site. Last week, the MDEQ expanded their testing area to include 300 more homes.