Fight back against heart disease at Go Red For Women event in Muskegon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One in three deaths in women are caused by heart disease and stroke, which is more than all cancers combined. To help fight against heart disease, there's a great event happening to help improve the health of women in Muskegon on Thursday.

Cindy Bouma with the American Heart Association talks more about what women can expect at Go Red For Women, while Olivia Snyder shares her story about her experience with heart disease.

At Fricano's Muskegon Lake, women can get informed about the risks of heart disease and stroke, know the red flags, and learn about lifestyle changes that can help reduce cardiac problems.

Along with informational booths and a seminar, women from the community will be sharing their stories of how they've personally been impacted by cardiovascular diseases or stroke.

Muskegon Go Red For Women event is happening on Thursday, October 26 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

For more information on this event and more Go Red events in the area, visit Heart.org.