Get a taste of all things pumpkin with these tasty desserts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The season of Fall has its own savory and sweet smells and tastes, but none are more popular than the mighty pumpkin. While at this time of year everything seems to have a pumpkin spice flavor, there's actually one ingredient missing: pumpkin.

So instead of settling for second best, try making some tasty treats that use fall's most popular flavor.

Todd stopped at the Culinary Institute of Michigan and met with one of their chefs, who taught him how to make Pumpkin Truffles and Pumpkin Panna Cotta.

Pumpkin Truffles

2 oz. Cream

6 oz. Pumpkin

2 lb. White Chocolate

Crushed Candy/ Coating of Choice

Directions

Pour Cream and pumpkin into a saucepan and let it sit on a medium heat. Do not let it come to a boil. Once mixture starts to steam, pour in 2 lbs. of white chocolate. To make the chocolate melt easier, chop it into smaller chunks before putting it in the sauce pan. Mix until creamy and smooth. When the mixture is complete, pour it into a glass container, and place it in the fridge over night to cool. After the truffle mixture has cooled down, roll it into balls and roll in around in crushed candy or coating of choice until the truffle is covered. Eat and enjoy.

Pumpkin Panna Cotta

1 ½ Tbsp. Powdered Gelatin

Tbsp. Powdered Gelatin 2 ½ C ups Whole Milk

C 2 C ups Heavy Cream

C ⅔ C up Sugar

C Pinch Salt

6 oz. Pumpkin Purée

½ tsp. Cinnamon

½ tsp. Nutmeg

Directions:

In a bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over one cup milk and let sit for 10 minutes. In a medium saucepan, heat the remaining milk, cream, sugar and salt to just before boiling. Whisk the gelatin mixture, pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg into the warmed cream. Remove from heat and let sit for 10 minutes, then strain through a sieve lined with cheesecloth. Pour into a container and let it chill for 3 hours. Once chilled, it's ready to serve.

For more information or to schedule a visit to the CIM, visit CulinaryInstituteMI.com.