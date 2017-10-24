Man faces arson charges in string of SW Michigan fires

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 40-year-old man is facing several arson charges in a string of fires in Van Buren and Berrien counties.

Kyle David Norden, of Hartford, was charged Monday with six counts of arson. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says he admitted to lighting five fires in Van Buren County and two in Berrien County.

The fires happened between Sept. 29 and Oct. 20 in Bangor, Hartford, Keeler and Watervliet townships. Authorities say abandoned residences and outbuildings were targeted.

Officials received a tip Oct. 20 identifying Norden as a possible suspect, according to a release. Police say he confessed to lighting the fires when interviewed by deputies.

Norden is charged with three counts of second-degree arson and three counts of third-degree arson.