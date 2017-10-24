× Midwest Wendy’s restaurants seeking 600 coat donations for local kids in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sixty-five Wendy’s restaurants across the Midwest are aiming to donate 600 coats to children in need with their “Coats for Combos” coat drive.

From November 6-12 customers are invited to come buy a frosty, fries, a burger or their favorite Wendy’s food and donate a gently used coat.

“We have seen great success with this program in the past, raising a total of 1,370 coats for children in our surrounding communities,” said Mike Baldwin, Director of Operations — North of Meritage Hospitality Group. “This year we are pushing ourselves by setting a goal to raise 600 coats through our West Michigan, Northern Michigan, Detroit and Toledo restaurants.”

For every coat donated Duckett Enterprises and the West Michigan Spartans are matching the amount and donating hats and gloves.

The coats will be donated to schools such as Sibley Elementary in Grand Rapids, Comstock Elementary in Kalamazoo and Glenside Elementary in Muskegon.

Special rallies with former NFL Player Todd Duckett will take place at some of the schools. The rallies will also include a special appearance from Michigan State University mascot Sparty.