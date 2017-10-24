× More details released in Loy Norrix principal issue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – We are learning more about the situation at Loy Norrix High School where the principal has been placed on leave.

Rodney Prewitt was placed on paid administrative leave following reports of a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him in 2016 by a former counselor at the high school. She alleges that Prewitt made unwanted sexual advances towards her following a brief romantic relationship and passed her up for a promotion.

Johnny Edwards, the current Director of Secondary Education and the former principal of Loy Norrix High School, will serve as the interim principal.

A meeting with parents was scheduled for Monday night, but was postponed just a short time before it was supposed to start. The Kalamazoo Public Schools released a statement Tuesday regarding the decision to postpone:

In our legal system, everyone is considered innocent until proven otherwise. Media scrutiny has detracted from the focus of day to day operations at Loy Norrix High School. Rodney Prewitt has been placed on administrative leave. Staff and parents were made aware of the change last evening. The parent meeting scheduled for last evening was postponed, and notice was given in a robocall I made to parents, the text of which was: “Good evening, Loy Norrix parents and guardians. Please be advised that Principal Rodney Prewitt has been placed on administrative leave. Mr. Johnny Edwards, former principal at Loy Norrix and current director of secondary education, will be the interim principal. Tonight’s PTO meeting has been cancelled.” That meeting will be rescheduled after Johnny Edwards has had an opportunity to transition into the role of interim principal.

A parent of two students at the school told FOX 17 Tuesday that she’s not shocked about the claims about Prewitt. She said she has met with him before about sexual harassment incidents at the school involving her daughter, and felt they were downplayed. She also felt that a recent fight at the school which led to the school being locked down was not communicated to parents until hours after it happened.

A meeting has been scheduled for Thursday night at the Board of Education building on Howard Street.