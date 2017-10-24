MSU Spartans return to Van Andel Arena to play basketball for charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Michigan State University Spartan basketball fans will be able to watch their favorite team play for a good cause at Van Andel Arena Sunday night.

The Spartans will go head-to-head against the University of Georgia Bulldogs in a charity exhibition game to benefit disaster relief efforts down south for Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

The Spartans will play on Sunday, October 29 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the game will go on sale Wednesday at 3 p.m. on Ticketmaster or the Van Andel Box Office starting at $17.50.