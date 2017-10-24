MSU Spartans return to Van Andel Arena to play basketball for charity

Michigan State University Spartan basketball fans will be able to watch their favorite team play for a good cause at Van Andel Arena Sunday night.

The Spartans will go head-to-head against the University of Georgia Bulldogs in a charity exhibition game to benefit disaster relief efforts down south for Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

The Spartans will play on Sunday, October 29 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the game will go on sale Wednesday at 3 p.m. on Ticketmaster or the Van Andel Box Office starting at $17.50.

