Police: Husband of missing Portage woman found dead

PORTAGE, Mich. -- Portage Police say the husband of missing woman Theresa Lockhart was found dead Tuesday.
Authorities responded to the home of Christopher Lockhart at about 10:48 a.m. Tuesday.
He was found dead at the home and police say preliminary investigation indicates his death is a possible suicide, according to a release.
Police have blocked off an area around the home in the 10000 block of Poplar Bluff.
Theresa Lockhart has been missing since May. Christopher was investigated as a person-of-interest in the case.
Portage Police say they responded to the home Tuesday for a welfare check after Christopher
Lockhart missed a 10 a.m. report time at the Kalamazoo Office of Community Corrections.
"His tether indicated no movement" for several hours, police said in a release.
This is a developing story
