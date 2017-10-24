Police: Husband of missing Portage woman found dead

Christopher Lockhart

PORTAGE, Mich. -- Portage Police say the husband of missing woman Theresa Lockhart was found dead Tuesday.

Authorities responded to the home of Christopher Lockhart at about 10:48 a.m. Tuesday.

He was found dead at the home and police say preliminary investigation indicates his death is a possible suicide, according to a release.

Police have blocked off an area around the home in the 10000 block of Poplar Bluff.

Theresa Lockhart has been missing since May.  Christopher was investigated as a person-of-interest in the case.

Portage Police say they responded to the home Tuesday for a welfare check after Christopher

Theresa Lockhart (Photo provided by the Portage Department of Public Safety)

Lockhart missed a 10 a.m. report time at the Kalamazoo Office of Community Corrections.

"His tether indicated no movement" for several hours, police said in a release.

This is a developing story

 

