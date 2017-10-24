× Police: Wyoming death ruled a homicide, possible drug deal gone bad

WYOMING, Mich. – Wyoming Police are calling the death of a 24-year-old man Monday morning a homicide and likely a drug deal that went bad.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Prairie Parkway SW at about 6:00 a.m. Monday, where they found the man dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Police say witnesses told them they heard a loud sound between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Sunday night and saw a man running from the building. The man got into a black Ford Fusion and headed east on Prairie Parkway, according to the witnesses. No other description was available.

Investigators say they believe that the sale and/or the deliver of drugs may have been a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming DPS at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.