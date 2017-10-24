WXMI Fox 17 is searching for a Research Analyst.

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

10/20/2017

Closing Date:

11/19/2017

City:

Grand Rapids – 49525

Experience:

Knowledge and understanding of television and online advertising metrics

Preferred experience in industry software-Rentrak-Neilsen and Kantar Media

Exceptional communication skills- verbal, wirtten and listening

Strong analytical skills

High attention to detail and accuracy- team setting or independent

Ability to work efficiently -and produce quality work under pressure.

Tribunemedia is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States.

Requirements:

Tracking, forecasting and analyzing data from Neilsen, Rentrak and Kantar

Provide support and and assistance in finding stories and communcating data in a way local advertising clients will understand

Working with station Management to provide ratings and programming information

Working with the local Account Executives to create sales presentations and informing Reps with updated packages and station information

Keeping station media kits and one sheets updated

Reporting on monthly Neilsen code reader data and information

Creating presentations and keeping Wide Orbit Sales/programming up to date and accurate

Contact:

For consideration please apply to www.tribunemediacareers.com

Job posted by an EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER