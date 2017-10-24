Teen charged with murdering Grand Rapids man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teenager is being charged with killing a Grand Rapids father during an armed robbery last year.

Ramon Catrell Logan, 18, was arraigned on an open murder charge in connection to the August 2016 death of Kenneth Kirkwood, according to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to police last year, Kirkwood and another man were doing renovations at a home in the 1600 block of College Avenue SE when they were approached by three suspects attempting to rob them.

Kirkwood, 39, was shot several times and later died at the hospital. The other victim was pistol-whipped but didn’t go to the hospital. The suspects got away with cash.

Kirkwood’s niece, Crystal Smith, told FOX 17 that he was a “good-hearted person.”