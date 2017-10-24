× Teen who Jeffrey Willis allegedly tried to abduct testifies in murder trial

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A new week of testimony began Tuesday in the trial of a Muskegon County man accused of killing a mom who was out jogging in 2014.

The trial of Jeffrey Willis in the murder of Rebekah Bletsch entered the second week Tuesday morning.

Tuesday’s witnesses included a teen girl referred to as MJN who testified that Willis tried to abduct her in April 2016. The instance with the girl led to Willis’s eventual arrest. MJN previously testified in the preliminary hearing of Willis for the murder of Jessica Heeringa who disappeared in 2013 from an Exxon gas station in Norton Shores.

The teen described in court walking home from a party, sober, in the early morning hours when she got lost. A silver van pulled up behind her and she asked the driver if she could use his cell phone. He said yes, but only if she got in the van.

MJN then testified that when she got in the van, the driver rolled up the windows, locked the doors and said his phone battery was dead and she couldn’t use it. He then reached under the seat and pulled out a gun, with an orange tip and pointed it at her. She then unlocked the door and jumped out while the van was still moving along Green Creek Road.

She identified Willis as the driver of the van.

The next witness, Dawn Schmitt, saw MJN running down the road yelling for help and “he’s got a gun!” She let her in her home and they called police.

Other witnesses called Tuesday included police who responded to MJN’s call and also investigators who then tied the description that she gave of Willis’s van to Willis.

