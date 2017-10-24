Wettest October on record for West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — After a very dry September, we have already set new records for rainfall in October.

The National Weather Service reports this is the Wettest October on Record for Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Lansing.

This is the Doppler radar rainfall estimate over the past 48 hours. 3-6 inches of rain were reported over much of West Michigan, with 1-3 inches estimated south of I-96 and east of US-131.

Specific rainfall totals include 5.5 inches in White Cloud and 5 inches at Twin Lake. These observations were from earlier today, and rainfall amounts will be higher before rain ends later tonight.

