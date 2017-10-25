Bakita and Book Week 10

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The 1st round of the state playoffs kickoff Friday night across the state of Michigan.

Bakita and Book are talking about the Godwin Heights-Kelloggsville rematch, yet another Unity Christian-Grand Rapids Catholic Central playoff meeting, Muskegon's toughest games in division 3, all the undefeated teams in division and much more.

The Blitz will be on late this week after game 3 of the World Series.

