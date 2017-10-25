Breast Cancer Awareness: Tammy shares her experience with breast cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Breast cancer is the third most common cancer in women. While taking steps to detect breast cancer seem bothersome and scary, these precautions could save lives. The earlier patients are diagnosed, the better chances of that person becoming cancer-free.

Dr. Diana Bitner, a nationally recognized menopause specialist from Spectrum Health, brought along her patient, Tammy, who has struggled with breast cancer and shares her experience with the screening process, treatment, and other struggles she faced on her journey.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616) 267-8225.

