Breast Cancer Awareness: Tammy shares her experience with breast cancer

Posted 11:07 AM, October 25, 2017, by , Updated at 11:04AM, October 25, 2017

Breast cancer is the third most common cancer in women. While taking steps to detect breast cancer seem bothersome and scary, these precautions could save lives. The earlier patients are diagnosed, the better chances of that person becoming cancer-free.

Dr. Diana Bitner, a nationally recognized menopause specialist from Spectrum Health, brought along her patient, Tammy, who has struggled with breast cancer and shares her experience with the screening process, treatment, and other struggles she faced on her journey.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616) 267-8225.

To read more about Tammy's story, check out Dr. Bitner's blog.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s