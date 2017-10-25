Ford recalls big vans; wiring issue could cause fires

Posted 12:54 PM, October 25, 2017

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 73,000 full-sized vans in North America to fix a wiring problem that could cause fires and other electrical issues.

The recall announced Wednesday covers Ford Transit vans from 2015 through 2017 that have a trailer tow computer module.

Here’s what you need to know about the recall:
— Ford says water can enter the module and cause corrosion. That could cause an electrical short and an increased fire risk.
— Corrosion also can cause unexpected seat belt pretensioner activation, rapid flashing of turn signals, loss of heating and air conditioning controls and other problems.
— Fires could happen when the ignition is off so Ford is recommending they be parked outdoors until repairs are made.
— The company says it knows of two fires in Canadian fleet vehicles that could be related. It has no reports of injuries.
— Owners can have dealers disable the module as a temporary fix. Dealers will add a drain hole to the driver’s door step well and install a fuse in a wiring harness when parts become available at an unspecified later date.

