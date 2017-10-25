× Frost and freezing temperatures likely overnight

WEST MICHIGAN — The coldest night of the season is upon us tonight as most readings will dip well down in to the 30s. That will likely produce our first widespread frost and freeze across West Michigan. That means plan on scraping your car windshield Thursday morning if it’s left outside. Wanna save time? Simply place a piece of cardboard across your windshield and lock it in place with the windshield wipers stuck in the upright position. You’ll find it much easier to pull off the cardboard instead of scraping the glass!

While we’ve had some fabulous fall weather the past several weeks with temperatures well above normal, we technically have NOT had our Indian Summer. In order to qualify as Indian Summer, we need a widespread frost/freeze, then a few days of temps in the 70s. It remains to be seen whether we’ll get those readings. Keep in mind no more watches/warnings/advisories will be issued by the National Weather Service for frost/freezing temperatures…they consider growing season over.

While there is a chance for areas north of Grand Rapids to see a few wet snowflakes mix in Saturday night this weekend, any measureable snow ill be confined to Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper peninsula where WINTER STORM WATCHES remain in effect for Thursday night in to Friday with 4 to 8 inches of snow likely there. Stay warm!

Thursday’s weather will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s. Get more at www.fox17online.com/weather.