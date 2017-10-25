× Jeffrey Willis murder trial continues

MUSKEGON, Mich. – More details of the day that Rebekah Bletsch was murdered are being discussed in the trial of Jeffrey Willis on Wednesday.

Willis is accused of shooting and killing Bletsch on June 29, 2014 while she was out on a jog near her home. Willis is also accused of killing Jessica Heeringa in 2013, but is not on trial for that crime at this time.

In court Wednesday, the first witness was Michelle Schnotala, a former co-worker of Willis’ at Herman Miller. She said that she owned a Walther P22 handgun with a laser sight that her husband had purchased for her. She said she last saw her gun on either February 22 or 23, 2013, when it was apparently stolen from her home, which she said she left unlocked. She testified she saw snowmobile tracks near her home that day and Willis told her he had been out riding near her home.

She also testified that Willis had asked her several times for her underwear, but she always said no. She did not go to Human Resources to report the request.

Prosecutor DJ Hilson presented two pairs of underwear to Schnotala in court that had been found in Willis’ shed. She testified they were hers. She testified that she never gave Willis permission to come into her home or to take her gun, which she didn’t notice was missing until about three years later.

Willis’ defense accused Schnotala of selling the gun and underwear to Willis. She denies it.

In other testimony, Gwen Moeggenberg, of Herman Miller Human Resources testified that Willis worked the day of Bletsch’s murder, which was June 29, 2014, starting at 9:45 p.m. Bletsch last used her phone at 6:02 p.m. on that day.

She also testified that Willis took a vacation day from Herman Miller on April 26, 2013, which was the day Jessica Heeringa went missing. Willis worked third shift at Herman Miller from 1999 to 2016.

