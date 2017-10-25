Kelloggsville, Godwin Heights happy to get rematch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich -- 4 weeks ago Kelloggsville edged Godwin Heights 21-20. Both teams struggled with turnovers and bad snaps.

The Rockets snapped one over quarterback Alex Guzman's head that resulted in a Wolverines touchdown.

"We want to fix our snaps" Guzman said. "We had a lot of fumbles yeah we should be alright this Friday."

The Godwin had a high snap as well, it came late in the 4th quarter, down a point and inside the Kelloggsville 10 yard line, quarterback Susu Davenport retreated picked up the ball and heaved it in desperation, Jaevion Willis intercepted the pass and the Rockets escaped with the 1-point win.

"I think about it every night" Davenport said. "Every time I watch that film it just motivates me because that last play and now I just get redemption."

The game Friday kicks off at 7 p.m. and will the game of the week on the Blitz which will be on after game 3 of the World Series.