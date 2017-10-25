Lions K Prater makes Detroit home, signs 3-year extension

DETROIT.MI - NOVEMBER 24: Matt Prater#5 of the Detroit Lions kicks the game winning field goal to defeat the Minnesota Vikings 16-13 at Ford Field on November 24, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Matt Prater is under contract with the Detroit Lions through the 2020 season.

The standout kicker signed a three-year extension Wednesday.

Prater says it’s a relief to get the deal done because the security allows him to continue to call Detroit home.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn says Prater has proven to be one of the NFL’s best kickers since coming to Detroit three years ago.

Denver cut ties with Prater in 2014 just as he was about to come off a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse program. He had a DUI arrest in 2011.

Prater says he does not drink anymore and has submitted weekly urine samples as part of the substance-abuse program for four-plus years.

