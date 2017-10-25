Local girl passes away weeks after being struck by a vehicle

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Cora Gonzalez, 11, was struck by a vehicle across from her home in Oakfield Township and for the past couple of weeks, she has been fighting for her life. According to the “Team Cora” Facebook page, Cora died Wednesday from her injuries.

“It is great sadness that we are sharing that our sweet Cora has passed into the loving arms of Jesus Christ at around 1:30 a.m. this morning,” the Facebook post stated. “The gift of a such a beautiful child we never deserved. God was gracious enough to bless us with Cora over the last 11 years.”

The community has rallied behind the Gonzalez family, raising money and providing hope for Cora’s recovery.

On October 19, Cora began breath once again on her own after doctors removed her ventilator. But just days after the removal, the young girl passed away.

“We will never forget her sparkling personality, love for people, her infectious smile, and her abundance of hugs,” the post stated. ” Thank you all for the loving support and prayers. We will never be able to thankyou enough. God bless you all.”

The driver who allegedly hit Cora has yet to be named.