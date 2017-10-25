MLB scouts in to see Davenport players

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALEDONIA, Mich -- At least 12 Major League Baseball scouts spent the afternoon at the Davenport Farmers Athletic Complex getting an up close look at several Panther baseball players.

DU has had 5 players drafted the last 2 years which has drawn interest to the program.

"This is huge" senior pitcher Andrew Click, who is from Portland, said. "A small D2 school like this and we got 12, 20ish scouts coming out watching us that is huge, huge opportunity, good for all of us, good for our program."

One of the main attractions was 6'7" left handed pitcher Grant Wolfram (Hamilton) who was selected by the Tigers out of high school. Wolfram has added two pitches since then.

"Just show some of my improvements show that I have four pitches that I can throw for strikes" Wolfram said.

The Panthers season starts February 16th at Missouri Baptist in St. Louis, MO..