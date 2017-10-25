Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. It may not feel like it now, but it's already time to start thinking of Spring, especially since Tulip Time just announced their 2018 Festival lineup.

The big headliners this year are The Beach Boys, and they'll be performing on May 11 at Central Wesleyan.

The Texas Tenors will also be in town, who got their whirlwind on NBC's "America's Got Talent" in 2009. They share a unique blend of country, classical, Broadway and current pop music.

Check out the ticket details for these shows and to see the entire lineup at tuliptime.com.

2. Ghosts, goblins and great food truck eats will have people in their best costumes heading to Kalamazoo on Friday.

On October 27 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., food trucks will fill the area of Water Street between Rose and Church Street. Grab a bite to eat, see a display of costumes in a parade, win door prizes, dance to the tunes of a DJ, and even play a few games.

For just $5, attendees can buy a cape and tiara to become king or queen of the food truck rally. This is the last in a series of five rallies for the year, so don't miss out.

3. They say it takes money to make money, and soon it's going to take twice as much money to try and win it if people play the Mega Millions Lottery.

Starting with next week's draw, the game will cost $2 per ticket and will longer odds and feature bigger prize payouts. Jackpots will now start at $40 million, up from $15 million.

Lottery officials say the changes are a response to customer demands fr more high dollar jackpots. It's also a way to better compete against the rival Powerball game.

Changes start with the October 31 draw.

4. Forget the greens and go straight for the carbs! A macaroni and cheese bar will be featured in a new Whole Foods opening in Denver next month.

It'll be the grocery chain's first attempt at an entire bar compromised solely of macaroni and cheese products.

From regular noodles and cheese, to pulled pork barbecue mac and cheese and even vegan mac and cheese.

If that much cheese somehow isn't enough for you, the Denver location will also have a 100 pound cheese tower.

It's set to open November 15. There's no word on if Whole Foods plans to open Mac and Cheese Bar at other locations.

5. Looking for motivation to dress up in a costume for Halloween? Chipotle's Halloween deal just might be what people are looking for.

The fast food chain announced that it will offer $3 burritos, bowls, salads and tacos to anyone who comes in wearing a costume from 3 p.m. until the restaurant closes on Halloween.

But people better pull out all the stops when getting dressed up, because the staff will decide whether the costume qualifies for the discount.