PARK TWP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say the death of a woman they found on the side of a road in Park Township is suspicious.

Troopers found the body of Kristen Littlefield, 27, near the end of her driveway in the 5200 block of Johnson Rd Wednesday morning.

An autopsy is being performed Thursday.

Littlefield’s death is being treated as suspicious. Anyone with information should call the MSP Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.