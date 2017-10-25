Portage Police say body found in Allegan Co. is missing woman Theresa Lockhart

Posted 5:23 PM, October 25, 2017, by and , Updated at 07:17PM, October 25, 2017

PORTAGE, Mich. - Police say that the body found in Allegan County Tuesday has been identified as missing Portage woman Theresa Lockhart.

Lockhart had been missing since May.  Her husband Christopher Lockhart was named a person of interest after police say he wasn't cooperating with the investigation.

On Tuesday, Christopher was found dead at his home in the 10000 block of Poplar Bluff in Portage.  Police confirmed during a Wednesday press conference that he hanged himself.

Authorities also said during the press conference that he left behind a message with a map showing where Theresa's body was.

He also admitted to killing her on May 18 after he "snapped" during an argument, police said.

It took deputies in Allegan County just a few hours to find Theresa's body in Valley Township and the Allegan Game Area.

"As to the note found at [Lockhart's home], not only did that contain a hand-drawn map that led us to ultimately find Theresa, but it also contained a written confession by Chris Lockhart," said Portage Public Safety Director Nicholas Armold.

Lockhart had been missing for 154 days, according to Armold.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments