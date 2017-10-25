× The Beach Boys set to headline Tulip Time Festival 2018

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Beach Boys will be making a trip to the City of Holland as the headliner of the 2018 Tulip Time Festival.

Organizers the entertainment lineup on Wednesday.

Other national acts include the New Odyssey Dinner Show, The Texas Tenors, FiddleFire and George Harrison’s little sister Louise Harrison in the Liverpool Legends.

The festival will also highlight local acts such as Calendar Girls, The Three Faces of Steve, Dutch Organ Music — on a High Speed Train and Happily Ever Laughter. Exhibits such as the Tulip Time Quilt Show and the Dutch Brunch & Show will also be available for people to enjoy.

Students will be able to show off their talents on Dazzle! A Tulip Time Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 8.

The Knickerbocker Theatre will host a series of called “The Nights at the Knick” from May 10 until May 12.

Joshua Davis, a finalist of “The Voice,” will kick off the series with a performance on Thursday, May 10.