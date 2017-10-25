Wine Down Wednesday: Why St. Julian Wine Club memberships are great holiday gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays are slowly approaching, and the end of October is a great time to start thinking about what to give family and friends. For the wine lover in your life, a Wine Club membership from St. Julian Winery is the gift that keeps on giving all year long.

Cassandra Pone and Nancie Oxley from St. Julian, talk about the perks of Wine Club, and what wines people can find in this month's shipment.

St. Julian is located at 716 South Kalamazoo Street in Paw Paw, and have tasting rooms in Frankenmuth, Union Pier and Dundee.

For a complete list of wines available at St. Julian Winery, visit stjulian.com.