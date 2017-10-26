Alabama man pleads guilty after shootout with Michigan State Police along I-94

PAW PAW, Mich. – An Alabama man wanted for murder has pleaded guilty to three felonies in Michigan after a shootout along I-94 last month.

Michigan State Police pulled over Landon Harbin in Lawrence Township on September 8. Harbin got out of his vehicle and started shooting at troopers. When he ran out of ammunition, he surrendered to police. After he was taken into custody, police learned he was wanted for a murder in Madison County, Alabama.

Harbin entered guilty pleas in Van Buren County for two counts of assault with intent to murder and one count of felony firearm. He will be sentenced in November for those crimes.