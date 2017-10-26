Battle Creek police offering reward in string of 14 armed robberies

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Battle Creek Police say they are offering a $1,000 reward for information is a string of armed robberies over the last few months.

Police say there have been 14 armed robberies around the city and in nearby Springfield since Aug. 21. The first one happened at a local party store. Since then, police say several gas stations and convenience stores have been hit, all of them along major roads and highways.

The most recent robbery happened Wednesday night at Custer’s Party Store. The owner says the suspect pulled a gun on the employee at his home and made him walk all the way to the store to get some cash.

About $1,000 was stolen from Custer’s. Police were given the camera footage.

Authorities said during a Thursday press conference that they’ve identified a group of suspects. One of them is a white male who typically wears a skull mask during the robberies.

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.