Elderly man struck, killed by vehicle

HASTINGS, Mich. — A man, 80, was struck by vehicle while he was in the roadway in the 1300 block East State Road in Hastings.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on East State Road around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when the driver hit the victim.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene and it is unclear as to why he was out walking in the roadway.

According to police the driver is being fully cooperative with the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation and officials haven’t released the name of the victim.