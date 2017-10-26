Funeral arrangements set for young crash victim

Posted 5:18 AM, October 26, 2017, by , Updated at 06:35AM, October 26, 2017

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The funeral arrangements are for a young girl who was passed away after being struck by a car have been set.

Cora Gonzales passed away on October 25 at 11 years old, just a couple of weeks after she was hit by a vehicle near her home in Oakfield Township.

Family, friends and community members rallied behind Gonzales, holding vigils and fundraisers.

According the Team Cora Facebook page, set up by her family members, the public is invited to attend a Celebration of Life on October 28th.

The service will take place at the Rockford Baptist Church.  The visitation is set to start at 1 p.m. with the service beginning around 2 p.m.

There will be a fellowship and lunch proceeding the funeral.

 

 

