Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Popular local magician Alan Kazam will be performing at the Halloween Spooktacular Show at the Paw Paw Playhouse. Ahead of that, he stopped by the Fox17 studio and left the anchors speechless with some magic.

Showtimes: Friday Oct 27 at 8 pm, Saturday October 28 at 8 pm and Sunday October 29 at 4 pm

Tickets are 8 dollars. For more information call, 269-567-8344.

For more information on Alan Kazam, click here.