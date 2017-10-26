Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A developer with its sights set on a 300-acre area near the Saugatuck Dunes State Park gets the thumbs up to more forward with a big project, but there's still more approval to come before it can happen.

The owner and the developer, Cottage Home, want to build 23 homes and a private marina on the site. The Holland Sentinel reports that the Township Planning Commission approved the proposal this week. Now the State Department of Environmental Quality, and the Army Corps of Engineers have to approve.

Opponents are asking both groups to deny any permits, saying the development will hurt the area's natural beauty. However the developers say that won't happen.

2. Millions are leaving the grocery shopping and delivery up to Meijer.

The new delivery service, Shipt, has been very successful. Meijer says they've delivered to more than 10 million households across the Midwest, which includes one million eggs, plus one million and a half million pounds of bananas.

The service launched in Detroit last September, and earlier this year it started up in West Michigan. IT's also available in Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky.

Shipt costs $99 per year.

3. Baseballs were getting shipped right out of the park last night in Game 2 of the World Series between the Astros and Dodgers.

There was a world series record of eight home runs between the two teams. All the dramatic swinging would take the game into extra innings.

Finally in the top of the 11th, Houston's George Springer cranked a two-run home run. Even though the Dodgers would come close to answering, it would be the Astros that came out on top. This year's Fall classic is now tied 1-1.

Came 3 of the World Series will be right here on Fox 17 Friday night.

4. Seeing the beautiful sights at National Parks might start costing a bit more. The National Park Service wants to raise entrance fees at 17 of its most popular parks.

The proposal calls for the entrance fee for a private vehicle jumping up to $70 during peak season. Right now it's between $25 and $30.

The cost of an annual pass would stay at $80.

The National Park Service said the increase would help pay for badly needed improvements to roads, bridges and campgrounds.

5. National Pumpkin Day will have its perks today!

Krispy Kreme is celebrating with a the special pumpkin spice glazed doughnut. It has a hint of cinnamon and, of course, pumpkin spice.

National Pumpkin Day marks the unofficial beginning of the harvest season.