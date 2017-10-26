Live – Audio stream of Jeffrey Willis Trial

Records: Man charged with gun crimes supports Islamic State

Posted 1:35 PM, October 26, 2017

DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for a Michigan man charged with gun crimes are seeking to suppress statements about his support for the Islamic State group.

The Detroit News says details about Yousef Mohammad Ramadan were disclosed Wednesday in court filings by defense attorneys.

Ramadan was removed from a flight to Jordan and arrested in August. FBI agents found pepper spray, knives, a stun gun and other items in his checked luggage. The FBI quoted him as expressing support for the goals of Islamic State but not its methods of violence.

The FBI said a photo on an electronic device showed Ramadan with a homemade bomb.

He’s not charged with terrorism. Ramadan, who was living in Ypsilanti, was indicted on two gun charges. Defense lawyers say his statements were related to an illegal search.

